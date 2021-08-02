Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 90.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 845,846 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 401,219 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $46,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,495,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14,173.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 774,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,534,000 after purchasing an additional 768,602 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,827,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,249,000 after buying an additional 514,837 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,468,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,644,000 after buying an additional 479,771 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 271.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 528,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,054,000 after buying an additional 386,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

ZION stock opened at $52.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.57. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $27.55 and a 12 month high of $60.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.42 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This is an increase from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 45.03%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZION. Truist reduced their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.93.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 3,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $199,469.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,357.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Hume sold 5,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total transaction of $314,741.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,158.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,749 shares of company stock valued at $860,634. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

