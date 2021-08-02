ZooKeeper Price Up 42.1% Over Last Week (ZOO)

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One ZooKeeper coin can now be bought for $0.0808 or 0.00000203 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZooKeeper has a market capitalization of $2.71 million and approximately $90,552.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZooKeeper has traded up 42.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002507 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00046309 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.02 or 0.00102811 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.20 or 0.00138346 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,768.85 or 0.99678797 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $334.60 or 0.00838651 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ZooKeeper

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 33,544,883 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

Buying and Selling ZooKeeper

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZooKeeper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZooKeeper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

