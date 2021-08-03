-$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) to post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sol-Gel Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the lowest is ($0.31). Sol-Gel Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.68) to ($0.08). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($0.01). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sol-Gel Technologies.

Get Sol-Gel Technologies alerts:

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SLGL. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Sol-Gel Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Sol-Gel Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sol-Gel Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

SLGL opened at $10.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $224.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.59. Sol-Gel Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.69.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLGL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sol-Gel Technologies by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Institutional investors own 28.27% of the company’s stock.

Sol-Gel Technologies Company Profile

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include Twyneo, a novel, once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea; SGT-210, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma; and Erlotinib, Tapinarof, and roflumilast to treat psoriasis and other medical conditions.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sol-Gel Technologies (SLGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sol-Gel Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sol-Gel Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.