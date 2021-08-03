-$0.22 EPS Expected for The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) will announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for The ExOne’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.25). The ExOne posted earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The ExOne will report full-year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.80). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.54). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The ExOne.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.08). The ExOne had a negative return on equity of 19.67% and a negative net margin of 29.57%. The firm had revenue of $13.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.31 million. The ExOne’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XONE. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of The ExOne from $44.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The ExOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of The ExOne from $46.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:XONE traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.36. 2,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,177. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.97. The ExOne has a one year low of $8.73 and a one year high of $66.48.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of The ExOne in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The ExOne by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of The ExOne in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in The ExOne by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in The ExOne in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers in the United States, Germany, and Japan. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

