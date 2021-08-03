$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) to report earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Gray Television’s earnings. Gray Television reported earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,700%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Gray Television will report full year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Gray Television.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.96 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 16.56%. Gray Television’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GTN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

In related news, Director D Patrick Laplatney sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $904,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 400,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,061,115.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hilton H. Howell, Jr. sold 49,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $1,048,173.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,287,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,150,232.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 109,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,410,373. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 50,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 20,580 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 108,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 37,529 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 901,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,121,000 after buying an additional 32,815 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GTN opened at $22.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.07. Gray Television has a 1-year low of $11.95 and a 1-year high of $24.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Gray Television’s payout ratio is 8.67%.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gray Television (GTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.