$0.37 EPS Expected for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to announce earnings per share of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.35. Huntington Bancshares reported earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.64. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Huntington Bancshares.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 12.87%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HBAN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet cut Huntington Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.03.

In related news, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 6,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total transaction of $96,861.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 212,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,311,992.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 85,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 435,063 shares in the company, valued at $6,961,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 335.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,721,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,211 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,079,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2,346.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 517,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,532,000 after acquiring an additional 496,035 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 61,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 14,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $511,000. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HBAN traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 536,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,084,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.44. The firm has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.32. Huntington Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Huntington Bancshares (HBAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.