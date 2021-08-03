$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) to post earnings per share of $0.39 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Apollo Investment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.39. Apollo Investment reported earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will report full year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.59. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Apollo Investment.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $50.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.05 million. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 51.61% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share.

AINV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Investment in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Apollo Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $13.75 in a report on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, increased their target price on shares of Apollo Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AINV. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Investment in the first quarter worth about $3,946,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Apollo Investment by 16.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,121,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,390,000 after acquiring an additional 156,629 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Investment in the second quarter worth about $923,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Investment by 50.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 194,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 65,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 101.5% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 118,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 59,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AINV opened at $13.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $893.31 million, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 2.02. Apollo Investment has a 52 week low of $7.33 and a 52 week high of $15.27.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 8.8%. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.37%.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

