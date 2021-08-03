-$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.46) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Humanigen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.24) to $1.15. Humanigen posted earnings per share of ($0.80) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Humanigen will report full year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to $8.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $8.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Humanigen.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HGEN shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

HGEN traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.91. The company had a trading volume of 47,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,166. The stock has a market capitalization of $939.96 million, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of -2.35. Humanigen has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $29.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

In related news, insider Dale Chappell sold 127,084 shares of Humanigen stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $2,345,970.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward P. Jordan sold 14,700 shares of Humanigen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $295,176.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,204,670 shares of company stock worth $40,144,010 over the last 90 days. 27.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Humanigen in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,700,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Humanigen in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,742,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Humanigen in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,100,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Humanigen by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 367,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,015,000 after purchasing an additional 13,497 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Humanigen in the 1st quarter valued at about $585,000. 38.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Humanigen

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

