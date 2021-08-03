-$0.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) to announce earnings per share of ($0.66) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Outset Medical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.61) and the lowest is ($0.74). The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Outset Medical will report full-year earnings of ($2.60) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.74) to ($2.45). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.49) to ($1.91). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Outset Medical.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $22.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.43 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OM. Zacks Investment Research cut Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Outset Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Outset Medical in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.83.

In related news, CFO Rebecca Chambers sold 16,727 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $848,393.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,538,033.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 42,500 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $2,093,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,960,531.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,172 shares of company stock valued at $3,482,908. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. 360 Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Outset Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,485,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $528,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 300.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 29,479 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,125,000. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Outset Medical stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,716. Outset Medical has a fifty-two week low of $39.79 and a fifty-two week high of $66.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.24 and a quick ratio of 8.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.40.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Earnings History and Estimates for Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM)

