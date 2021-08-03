-$0.70 EPS Expected for SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) will announce ($0.70) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for SpringWorks Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.64) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.81). SpringWorks Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.47) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.72) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.92) to ($2.63). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($3.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.68) to ($2.84). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SpringWorks Therapeutics.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.11).

Several brokerages recently commented on SWTX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target (up previously from $124.00) on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

In related news, COO Badreddin Edris sold 32,000 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total transaction of $2,731,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total transaction of $31,497.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,284 shares of company stock valued at $9,808,603. 30.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,849,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,808,000 after acquiring an additional 672,191 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $34,156,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,655,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 845,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,187,000 after acquiring an additional 197,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,617,000. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWTX opened at $85.31 on Friday. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $36.71 and a 1 year high of $96.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.28.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

