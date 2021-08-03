$1.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) to post $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Fox Factory’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the highest is $1.05. Fox Factory posted earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 104%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Fox Factory will report full-year earnings of $4.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.32 to $4.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fox Factory.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.23. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The company had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Fox Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FOXF shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.80.

Shares of FOXF stock opened at $159.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 45.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.80. Fox Factory has a 12-month low of $69.95 and a 12-month high of $166.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.84.

In other news, insider Richard T. Winters sold 3,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.97, for a total transaction of $510,316.21. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 1.2% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Fox Factory by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fox Factory (FOXF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.