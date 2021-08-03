-$1.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) will announce ($1.13) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cinemark’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($0.95). Cinemark reported earnings per share of ($1.32) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cinemark will report full year earnings of ($3.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.01) to ($3.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $1.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cinemark.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.29). Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 87.21% and a negative net margin of 297.79%. The company had revenue of $114.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 79.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Cinemark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

Shares of CNK stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.07. 4,718,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,052,955. Cinemark has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $27.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNK. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cinemark by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,073,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,821,000 after buying an additional 788,447 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 33.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,180,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,212 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cinemark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,778,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cinemark in the first quarter worth approximately $24,292,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cinemark by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,180,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,561,000 after purchasing an additional 250,525 shares during the period. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 4, 2021, it operated 531 theatres with 5,958 screens in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

