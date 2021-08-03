-$1.47 EPS Expected for Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) will post earnings per share of ($1.47) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Relmada Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.62) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.35). Relmada Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.73) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 101.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Relmada Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($6.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.90) to ($5.27). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($5.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.40) to ($4.65). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Relmada Therapeutics.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.04.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RLMD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Relmada Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.55 target price on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.39.

In other news, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total value of $104,082.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,635.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $100,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,396.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $5,878,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,918,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 16.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 239,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,424,000 after purchasing an additional 33,585 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 189,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,674,000 after purchasing an additional 24,425 shares during the period. Finally, RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,530,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,897,000 after purchasing an additional 18,044 shares during the period. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RLMD stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.81. The company had a trading volume of 550 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,862. Relmada Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $23.28 and a 1-year high of $40.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.39.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

