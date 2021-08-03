-$1.47 EPS Expected for Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 3rd, 2021

Equities research analysts predict that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) will post earnings per share of ($1.47) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Relmada Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.62) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.35). Relmada Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.73) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 101.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Relmada Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($6.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.90) to ($5.27). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($5.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.40) to ($4.65). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Relmada Therapeutics.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.04.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RLMD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Relmada Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.55 target price on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.39.

In other news, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total value of $104,082.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,635.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $100,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,396.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $5,878,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,918,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 16.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 239,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,424,000 after purchasing an additional 33,585 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 189,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,674,000 after purchasing an additional 24,425 shares during the period. Finally, RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,530,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,897,000 after purchasing an additional 18,044 shares during the period. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RLMD stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.81. The company had a trading volume of 550 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,862. Relmada Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $23.28 and a 1-year high of $40.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.39.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Relmada Therapeutics (RLMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD)

Receive News & Ratings for Relmada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relmada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.