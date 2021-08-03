$1.70 EPS Expected for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) to announce earnings of $1.70 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kimberly-Clark’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.80. Kimberly-Clark reported earnings of $1.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will report full year earnings of $6.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $6.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.29 to $7.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kimberly-Clark.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 308.07%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share.

KMB has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.43.

NYSE KMB opened at $134.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $45.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.88. Kimberly-Clark has a 1-year low of $128.02 and a 1-year high of $160.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total value of $2,583,405.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,042 shares in the company, valued at $8,427,785.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Further Reading: What is a good dividend yield?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kimberly-Clark (KMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.