$1.71 EPS Expected for Stepan (NYSE:SCL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Stepan (NYSE:SCL) will announce earnings of $1.71 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Stepan’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.03. Stepan posted earnings of $1.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Stepan will report full year earnings of $6.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.59 to $7.32. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $7.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Stepan.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.03). Stepan had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 15.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of SCL traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.14. 130,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,063. Stepan has a twelve month low of $105.96 and a twelve month high of $139.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.48%.

In related news, CFO Luis Rojo sold 1,000 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.70, for a total value of $137,700.00. Also, COO Scott R. Behrens sold 2,690 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.70, for a total transaction of $370,413.00. Insiders sold 6,984 shares of company stock valued at $950,262 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCL. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Stepan by 101.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Stepan by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Stepan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stepan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stepan by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

