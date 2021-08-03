1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) CEO Christopher G. Mccann Sells 17,850 Shares

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.92, for a total transaction of $551,922.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Thursday, July 15th, Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $536,392.50.

On Thursday, July 1st, Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $590,121.00.

NASDAQ:FLWS opened at $31.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.51 and a 52 week high of $39.61.

FLWS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 4th quarter worth $384,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 253,555 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 4th quarter worth $519,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.43% of the company’s stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

