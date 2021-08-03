1,052,546 Shares in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Purchased by IAM Advisory LLC

IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,052,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,510,000. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 9.3% of IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 306.6% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000.

NYSEARCA IEMG traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.55. The stock had a trading volume of 114,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,973,619. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $50.60 and a twelve month high of $69.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.92.

