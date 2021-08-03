11,780 Shares in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 11,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 509,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 17,450 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 217,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 23,400 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 8,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One One Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. 31.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$12.00 to C$9.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$11.25 to C$9.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $9.00 to $8.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.21.

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at $4.71 on Tuesday. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.29 and a 52-week high of $9.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $117.80 million during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 8.55%. On average, analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

