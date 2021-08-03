$123.65 Million in Sales Expected for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) will report sales of $123.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $123.60 million to $123.70 million. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son posted sales of $122.19 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will report full year sales of $496.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $495.10 million to $497.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $504.20 million, with estimates ranging from $503.50 million to $504.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 30.00% and a return on equity of 16.63%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NTB. Zacks Investment Research cut The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of NYSE:NTB traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $33.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,651. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.74. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $41.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.89%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTB. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $404,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 3.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 85,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 756,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,805,000 after buying an additional 82,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

