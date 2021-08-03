14,516 Shares in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) Acquired by First United Bank Trust

First United Bank Trust purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Firestone Capital Management raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 155.2% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period.

Shares of VSGX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.65. 57,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,119. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $65.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.29.

