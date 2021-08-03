15,492 Shares in American Express (NYSE:AXP) Bought by LaFleur & Godfrey LLC

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,492 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,560,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its holdings in American Express by 92.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in American Express during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in American Express during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP traded down $2.83 on Tuesday, hitting $166.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,145,554. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $179.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.82.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. American Express’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American Express will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on AXP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on American Express from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $173.18 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $173.00 price objective (up from $158.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, assumed coverage on American Express in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.31.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

