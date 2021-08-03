156,484 Shares in Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE) Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 156,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Metromile in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,990,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in Metromile in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Metromile in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,311,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Metromile in the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Metromile in the 1st quarter worth approximately $494,000. 45.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Metromile in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Metromile in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

MILE stock opened at $7.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.60. Metromile, Inc. has a one year low of $6.48 and a one year high of $20.39.

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($9.57) by $8.20. The firm had revenue of $17.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Metromile, Inc. will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Metromile

Metromile, Inc provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks.

