171,577 Shares in Kairos Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:KAIRU) Bought by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Kairos Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:KAIRU) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 171,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kairos Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $470,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in Kairos Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kairos Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,002,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Kairos Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $801,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Kairos Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $309,000.

Kairos Acquisition stock opened at $10.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.03. Kairos Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.74.

Kairos Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock or share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company intends to focus on the regulated insurance or reinsurance companies, distributors or technology, and insurance service providers that focus on specialty lines of business.

