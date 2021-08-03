$175.81 Million in Sales Expected for trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) to report sales of $175.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for trivago’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $181.36 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $170.25 million. trivago posted sales of $70.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 148%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that trivago will report full-year sales of $418.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $404.87 million to $434.12 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $708.79 million, with estimates ranging from $587.09 million to $820.26 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow trivago.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $46.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.52 million. trivago had a negative return on equity of 3.20% and a negative net margin of 9.28%.

TRVG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered trivago from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on trivago from $1.35 to $3.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on trivago from $4.00 to $3.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on trivago from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on trivago from $2.40 to $2.60 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. trivago presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.82.

NASDAQ TRVG traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.86. 807,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,905,987. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -47.67 and a beta of 1.76. trivago has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $5.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.37.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of trivago in the 1st quarter valued at $404,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in trivago during the 1st quarter worth $172,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in trivago during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in trivago during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in trivago during the 1st quarter worth $295,000. 7.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It offers online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels.

