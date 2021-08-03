21,702 Shares in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Purchased by BNC Wealth Management LLC

BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,702 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $928,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 256,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,206,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,077,114 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,622,000 after buying an additional 85,545 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,715,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $133,577,000 after buying an additional 1,382,000 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,975,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Meghan Scanlon sold 13,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $623,388.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maulik Nanavaty sold 78,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $3,330,197.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 166,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,106,950.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 516,674 shares of company stock valued at $22,506,635. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BSX has been the topic of several research reports. Truist upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 target price on Boston Scientific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.48.

BSX stock traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $45.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,011,476. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $64.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.89. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $32.99 and a 52 week high of $46.28.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

