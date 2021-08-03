$225.54 Million in Sales Expected for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) will announce sales of $225.54 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Haemonetics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $215.60 million and the highest is $235.47 million. Haemonetics reported sales of $195.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Haemonetics will report full year sales of $1.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $988.82 million to $1.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $953.28 million to $1.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Haemonetics.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.92 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 9.13%. Haemonetics’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HAE shares. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Haemonetics from $91.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet downgraded Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. assumed coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.25.

Haemonetics stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.24. 13,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 39.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.36. Haemonetics has a 1-year low of $49.26 and a 1-year high of $142.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.83.

In other news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 11,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $650,896.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Simon sold 956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $53,507.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,129,077. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,797,606 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $532,581,000 after buying an additional 97,015 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,862,710 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $206,780,000 after buying an additional 66,619 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 619.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,098,733 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,220,000 after buying an additional 946,106 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,057,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $117,420,000 after acquiring an additional 117,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,035,553 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,957,000 after acquiring an additional 78,498 shares during the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

