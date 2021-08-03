225,000 Shares in ScION Tech Growth II (OTCMKTS:SCOBU) Acquired by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ScION Tech Growth II (OTCMKTS:SCOBU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCOBU. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ScION Tech Growth II in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ScION Tech Growth II in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ScION Tech Growth II in the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of ScION Tech Growth II in the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ScION Tech Growth II in the first quarter worth approximately $143,000.

Shares of SCOBU opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.99. ScION Tech Growth II has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $10.75.

ScION Tech Growth II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology-enabled businesses that offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services in the financial services sector.

