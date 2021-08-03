233,562 Shares in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) Purchased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 233,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,865,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XSLV. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 174.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $47.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.96. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $32.01 and a 1 year high of $48.10.

