25,791 Shares in Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) Bought by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 25,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RMTI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical during the first quarter worth $57,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical during the first quarter worth $106,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 181,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 27,304 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 250.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 970,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 693,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 16,831 shares during the last quarter. 23.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Medical alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Rockwell Medical in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

RMTI stock opened at $0.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.85. Rockwell Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $1.98.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 49.60% and a negative return on equity of 103.37%. The company had revenue of $15.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.38 million. Research analysts predict that Rockwell Medical, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Medical Profile

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis in the United States and internationally. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.