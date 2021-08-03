265,000 Shares in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Acquired by Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 265,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $18,343,000. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Well Done LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 49.8% during the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 23,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 7,666 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 22.5% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 77,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,244,000 after purchasing an additional 14,182 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the second quarter worth $2,561,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $410,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS ITB traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.68. 1,594,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.13. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12-month low of $31.19 and a 12-month high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

