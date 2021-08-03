265,976 Shares in Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FCAC) Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FCAC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 265,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,652,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.62% of Falcon Capital Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Falcon Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Falcon Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Falcon Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Falcon Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Falcon Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $411,000. 61.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Falcon Capital Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:FCAC opened at $8.35 on Tuesday. Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $12.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.83.

Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FCAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.