$270.95 Million in Sales Expected for Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) will announce $270.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Uniti Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $271.70 million and the lowest is $270.19 million. Uniti Group reported sales of $266.82 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Uniti Group will report full-year sales of $1.09 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Uniti Group.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.41).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNIT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Uniti Group from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNIT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Uniti Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,028,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Uniti Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,925,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,794 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Uniti Group by 256.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,348,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,871,000 after purchasing an additional 969,628 shares during the period. Colony Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 806.1% in the first quarter. Colony Capital Inc. now owns 815,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,995,000 after acquiring an additional 725,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 31.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,473,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,287,000 after acquiring an additional 597,627 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UNIT traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,495,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,437. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.87. Uniti Group has a 12 month low of $8.70 and a 12 month high of $13.40. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.90.

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

