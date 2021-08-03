-$3.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($3.55) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Vail Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($3.86) to ($3.23). Vail Resorts reported earnings of ($3.82) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Vail Resorts will report full year earnings of $3.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $3.39. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.09 to $8.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Vail Resorts.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $6.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $889.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.82 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.40%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTN. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Vail Resorts from $359.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $373.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.42.

In other Vail Resorts news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.93, for a total value of $321,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,558.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Katz sold 91,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.76, for a total transaction of $29,492,843.36. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 322,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,876,354.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,497 shares of company stock worth $32,322,138 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTN. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 978.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 220,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,550,000 after acquiring an additional 16,005 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $712,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTN opened at $303.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $319.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.56 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Vail Resorts has a 52-week low of $185.62 and a 52-week high of $338.50.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

Further Reading: Buyback

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vail Resorts (MTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.