343,610 Shares in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Purchased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 343,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,745,000. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.22% of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 226,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 57.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 338,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,633,000 after buying an additional 123,920 shares during the period. Harbor Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 19,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,000.

Shares of NASDAQ QYLD opened at $22.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.38. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $23.58.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were given a $0.223 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th.

