34,569 Shares in Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 34,569 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter worth approximately $898,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter worth approximately $1,051,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter worth approximately $171,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter worth approximately $436,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Centennial Resource Development by 125.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 711,966 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after buying an additional 395,695 shares during the last quarter. 62.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

In other Centennial Resource Development news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 72,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $501,297.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,110,198 shares in the company, valued at $7,627,060.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 38.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CDEV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group downgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup began coverage on Centennial Resource Development in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centennial Resource Development currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDEV opened at $5.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 6.56. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $7.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.17.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 29.22%. The firm had revenue of $192.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.84 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.