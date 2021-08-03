3,560 Shares in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Bought by Pflug Koory LLC

Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 205,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,110,000 after purchasing an additional 9,813 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,891,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,257 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,190,000 after acquiring an additional 17,327 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 25,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 11,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,015,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,667,000 after acquiring an additional 332,520 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MS stock opened at $96.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $179.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.48. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $45.86 and a 12-month high of $98.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 23.89%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. Analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.55%.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MS shares. Berenberg Bank raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.74.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

