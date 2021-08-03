3,850 Shares in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Acquired by Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,850 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COUP. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 43.0% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 67.7% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 0.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 1.6% during the first quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 3,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 642 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.49, for a total value of $156,320.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,055.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.29, for a total transaction of $10,964,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,445 shares in the company, valued at $59,086,594.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 123,288 shares of company stock valued at $27,907,492. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP traded down $3.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $214.89. 17,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,284,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.14 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.30. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12 month low of $210.71 and a 12 month high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $166.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.75 million. Research analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COUP shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Coupa Software from $305.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James set a $220.06 price target on Coupa Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Coupa Software from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Coupa Software from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Coupa Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.50.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

