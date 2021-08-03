3M (NYSE:MMM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

3M (NYSE:MMM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.700-$10.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $34.44 billion-$35.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $34.89 billion.

Shares of MMM opened at $197.52 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $114.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $149.31 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95.

Get 3M alerts:

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. 3M’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. 3M’s payout ratio is 67.73%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded 3M from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $198.75.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.