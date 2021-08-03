$4.62 Billion in Sales Expected for WestRock (NYSE:WRK) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that WestRock (NYSE:WRK) will post $4.62 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for WestRock’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.47 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.72 billion. WestRock reported sales of $4.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that WestRock will report full-year sales of $18.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.07 billion to $18.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $19.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.76 billion to $20.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow WestRock.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a positive return on equity of 6.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WRK shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRK. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in WestRock by 287.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in WestRock by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in WestRock in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in WestRock by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WRK traded up $1.11 on Thursday, reaching $49.74. 92,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,449,832. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $26.91 and a fifty-two week high of $62.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.38. The stock has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of -17.84, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

About WestRock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

