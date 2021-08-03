4,113 Shares in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Acquired by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,113 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 39.1% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.
BHP Group stock opened at $78.41 on Tuesday. BHP Group has a one year low of $46.90 and a one year high of $82.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $115.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.92.
BHP Group Company Profile
BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.
