4,113 Shares in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Acquired by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,113 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 39.1% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

BHP Group stock opened at $78.41 on Tuesday. BHP Group has a one year low of $46.90 and a one year high of $82.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $115.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.92.

BHP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. BHP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,140.50.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

