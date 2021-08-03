481,051 Shares in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Bought by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 481,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.20% of Diversified Healthcare Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DHC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,868,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,505 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 4.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,040,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,092,000 after purchasing an additional 221,055 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 79.0% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,015,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,060 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,212,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,235,000 after purchasing an additional 41,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter worth $13,066,000. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust stock opened at $3.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $924.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $5.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.97%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DHC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Diversified Healthcare Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

In other Diversified Healthcare Trust news, Director John L. Harrington sold 19,500 shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $70,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Harrington sold 26,500 shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total value of $103,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

