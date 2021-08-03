5,142 Shares in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Bought by IAM Advisory LLC

IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,223,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034,490 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,460,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469,324 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 38,767,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454,288 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 7,470.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,739,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,048 shares during the period. Finally, GenTrust LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 236.6% in the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 784,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358,231 shares during the period.

Shares of BND stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.89. The stock had a trading volume of 66,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,898,691. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.93. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $84.22 and a 52-week high of $89.59.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a $0.136 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%.

