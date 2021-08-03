$57.88 Million in Sales Expected for Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) to announce $57.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Vir Biotechnology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $114.50 million. Vir Biotechnology posted sales of $66.99 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology will report full-year sales of $273.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $133.76 million to $413.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $610.18 million, with estimates ranging from $234.86 million to $985.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Vir Biotechnology.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.09). The company had revenue of $1.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.53 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 537.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.90%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VIR. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Vir Biotechnology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Vir Biotechnology stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.15. 336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,330. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.07. Vir Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $25.31 and a fifty-two week high of $141.01.

In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total transaction of $700,583.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,645,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,969,456.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $61,916.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,191,167.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,630 shares of company stock worth $5,284,724. 30.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 25,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 12,036 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,655,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 542,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,525,000 after buying an additional 5,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 5,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

