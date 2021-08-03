6 Meridian Acquires New Position in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

6 Meridian acquired a new stake in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WRLD. CAS Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 6.8% in the first quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 755,768 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $98,068,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 7.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 682,323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $88,538,000 after purchasing an additional 44,926 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 260.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,811 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 30,946 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 145.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,573 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 17,534 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the first quarter valued at about $1,899,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Scott Mcintyre sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,092,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,655,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 1,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $278,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,871 shares of company stock valued at $3,232,466. Insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of World Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $112.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of World Acceptance in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ WRLD opened at $190.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.62. World Acceptance Co. has a 12 month low of $73.73 and a 12 month high of $194.85. The company has a current ratio of 13.37, a quick ratio of 14.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.58.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.43. World Acceptance had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 23.05%. As a group, analysts expect that World Acceptance Co. will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

