6 Meridian Cuts Stock Holdings in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

6 Meridian lowered its holdings in shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian owned 0.05% of Veritiv worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Veritiv by 0.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 85,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Veritiv during the first quarter valued at $223,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Veritiv during the first quarter valued at $299,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Veritiv by 188.9% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 34,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 22,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in Veritiv by 12.4% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 21,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veritiv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Veritiv stock opened at $61.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.17. The company has a market cap of $961.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Veritiv Co. has a 12-month low of $12.30 and a 12-month high of $67.39.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter. Veritiv had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 14.72%. Equities analysts forecast that Veritiv Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

About Veritiv

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment provides custom and standard packaging solutions.

