6 Meridian Has $410,000 Position in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

6 Meridian lowered its stake in shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,029 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian owned about 0.06% of National Presto Industries worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in National Presto Industries by 80.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC grew its position in National Presto Industries by 3.8% during the first quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in National Presto Industries by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in National Presto Industries by 1.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in National Presto Industries by 6.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,582 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NPK stock opened at $92.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.44. The firm has a market cap of $649.09 million, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.69. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.49 and a fifty-two week high of $117.87.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $81.03 million for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 12.97%.

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small appliances, and defense and safety products primarily in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

