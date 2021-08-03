6 Meridian Makes New $212,000 Investment in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,752,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,601,000 after buying an additional 86,198 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,492,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,323,000 after buying an additional 431,113 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 955,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,063,000 after buying an additional 64,412 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 801,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,031,000 after buying an additional 271,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 730,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,743,000 after buying an additional 167,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Papa John’s International news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 7,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $754,670.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PZZA opened at $113.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.01. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.12 and a 12 month high of $119.62.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $511.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.89 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.10% and a negative return on equity of 31.74%. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Analysts expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PZZA shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Papa John’s International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.69.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

