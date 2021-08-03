6 Meridian Trims Stock Holdings in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

6 Meridian trimmed its holdings in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) by 5.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,927 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in TimkenSteel were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TimkenSteel by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,768,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,530,000 after purchasing an additional 311,209 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in TimkenSteel by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,274,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,972,000 after purchasing an additional 271,285 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in TimkenSteel in the 1st quarter worth $12,701,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 988,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after acquiring an additional 76,818 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 271.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 794,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,331,000 after acquiring an additional 580,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

TMST has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of TimkenSteel from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

Shares of NYSE:TMST opened at $12.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.01. TimkenSteel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $16.57. The company has a market capitalization of $588.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 2.12.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. TimkenSteel had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $273.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.90 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that TimkenSteel Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other TimkenSteel news, Director Randall H. Edwards sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $56,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,622. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin A. Raketich sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,401.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in SBQ Steel Bar, Seamless Mechanical Steel Tubes, and Billets; and Value-added Precision Products and Services segments. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services.

