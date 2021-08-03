6,595 Shares in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Bought by Pflug Koory LLC

Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,595 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XRAY. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the first quarter worth $30,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 155.4% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 618 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 40.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the first quarter valued at $59,000. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $66.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.46. The company has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.92. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.52 and a 52 week high of $69.54.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.89 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 4.99%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on XRAY shares. Barrington Research upped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 17,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $1,174,445.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,721,962.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

