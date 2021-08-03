$8.51 Million in Sales Expected for PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) This Quarter

Analysts expect PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) to post sales of $8.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for PHX Minerals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.20 million and the highest is $9.00 million. PHX Minerals reported sales of $2.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 214%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that PHX Minerals will report full year sales of $33.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $31.37 million to $35.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $36.86 million, with estimates ranging from $32.72 million to $41.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PHX Minerals.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 million. PHX Minerals had a negative net margin of 33.52% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%.

PHX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PHX Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of PHX Minerals in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PHX Minerals in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on PHX Minerals in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.93.

NYSE PHX traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $3.01. The company had a trading volume of 947 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,977. PHX Minerals has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $4.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.50 million, a P/E ratio of 50.33 and a beta of 1.15.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.67 per share, for a total transaction of $133,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PHX Minerals in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in PHX Minerals in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in PHX Minerals in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 210.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,654 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 24,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.24% of the company’s stock.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It owns approximately 253,000 net mineral acres principally located in Oklahoma, North Dakota, Texas, New Mexico, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2020, it had proved reserves of 57.7 Bcfe.

